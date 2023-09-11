Watch CBS News
Worker dies after falling off roof in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after falling off a roof he was working on in Robinson Township. 

Allegheny County police said 27-year-old fell from the roof on Clever Road around 12:35 p.m. on Monday. 

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released yet.

Foul play isn't suspected, police said. 

OSHA was notified. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 7:36 PM

