Worker dies after falling off roof in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after falling off a roof he was working on in Robinson Township.

Allegheny County police said 27-year-old fell from the roof on Clever Road around 12:35 p.m. on Monday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released yet.

Foul play isn't suspected, police said.

OSHA was notified.