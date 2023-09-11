Worker dies after falling off roof in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after falling off a roof he was working on in Robinson Township.
Allegheny County police said 27-year-old fell from the roof on Clever Road around 12:35 p.m. on Monday.
The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released yet.
Foul play isn't suspected, police said.
OSHA was notified.
