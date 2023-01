Work continues on new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction continues at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Approximately 500 workers are currently working to create a new terminal.

About 500 workers are currently creating a world-class experience planned to arrive in 2025. Within the steel frame of PIT's new terminal, temporary elevator shafts are being built, stairs are being installed and decking and detailing activities are underway. #PITtransformed. pic.twitter.com/TWqyN0SiGA — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) January 23, 2023

Stairs are being installed; they're also doing decking and detailing work.

Work on the terminal is expected to be done by 2025.