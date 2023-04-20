Woodland Hills teachers speak out after school board votes to reduce staffing across district

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Woodland Hills school board has voted to cut nearly two dozen jobs, district-wide.

Teachers in the Woodland Hills district are concerned about cuts to staff and critical services in their district.

On Wednesday, the Woodland Hills school board voted to reduce staffing across the district by furloughing an estimated 20 positions -- and roughly 14 of those positions are teachers.

The teachers' union got word of these potential furloughs earlier this month and they say that they have serious concerns about cutting services for students.

The issue the district faces is students leaving the district to enroll in outside schools. This results in local taxpayer dollars leaving, which costs the district money.

The teachers say that they understand this fact, but that it is their job to make sure students needs are met and that is increasingly difficult to do with shrunken staffs.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association warns that once these teachers are let go, there will be little chance to get them back down the road and that the state is already facing a teacher shortage.

The union says that it will evaluate the district's financials and determine weather or not these furloughs are issued in compliance with state law.