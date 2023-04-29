Woodland Hills School District reduces property tax

CHURCHILL (KDKA) - People in the Woodland Hills School District will see a reduction in property tax this year.

The Woodland Hills School District Board of School Directors voted 8-to-1 to approve the budget plan for the 2023-24 school year.

The plan includes a half-million-dollar tax reduction.

It represents a savings of an estimated $80 per 100,000 of assessed value for taxpayers in the district.