Woodland Hills School District reduces property tax

By Patrick Damp

CHURCHILL (KDKA) - People in the Woodland Hills School District will see a reduction in property tax this year. 

The Woodland Hills School District Board of School Directors voted 8-to-1 to approve the budget plan for the 2023-24 school year. 

The plan includes a half-million-dollar tax reduction. 

It represents a savings of an estimated $80 per 100,000 of assessed value for taxpayers in the district. 

First published on April 29, 2023 / 1:10 PM

