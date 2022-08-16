Woodland Hills food service workers vote to authorize strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Food service workers in the Woodland Hills School District have voted to authorize a strike.
The 43 members of the cafeteria staff voted unanimously to walk out if a new contract with their employer, Nutrition, Inc., is not reached soon.
Workers have been without a contract since July 1.
Negotiations are scheduled for next Tuesday -- with workers asking for a living wage and more respect.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.