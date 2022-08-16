Watch CBS News
Woodland Hills food service workers vote to authorize strike

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Food service workers in the Woodland Hills School District have voted to authorize a strike.

The 43 members of the cafeteria staff voted unanimously to walk out if a new contract with their employer, Nutrition, Inc., is not reached soon.

Workers have been without a contract since July 1.

Negotiations are scheduled for next Tuesday -- with workers asking for a living wage and more respect.

