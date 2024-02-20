After 50 years of service, Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh continues to help domestic violence victims

Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh continues to help amid increase in domestic violenc

Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh continues to help amid increase in domestic violenc

Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh continues to help amid increase in domestic violenc

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and although they're proud of the work they've done to help victims of domestic violence, their time here also shows how much they're needed.

While many continue to navigate the ever-changing economy, inflation, jobs, housing and more, life and its challenges are weighing heavy on people.

KDKA-TV sat down with Nicole Molinaro, president of the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

"We see a lot of folks for the first time," Molinaro said.

She shared about the ongoing rise of domestic violence against women and men post-pandemic.

"Unfortunately it's like opening Pandora's box, you can't just put everything back in," Molinaro said.

"Globally, we've seen an 8% increase in domestic violence. So, we've certainly seen that here as well," she added.

They said January 2022 was one of the most violent months they've seen. Homicides were up and so was gun violence. And it's that violence that is changing teenagers today.

"It's horrible. Has it gotten worse? Yes, it's horrible. Because again, guns have become normalized," said Rhonda Fleming, the chief of prevention, intervention and outreach. She's been working at the center for more than 30 years. Her focus is on children.

"It's OK for your child, especially your teenage child to go through a phase where you're not their best friend. Because you are there to guide, you are there to protect," Fleming said.

Right now, about 100 people work in the center and despite its name, they're not just a shelter for people who need a place to stay.

"We can help them with legal advocacy, we can help them with support groups," Molinaro said.

And partnerships are key. The center's Standing Firm program, which was founded by UPMC, works to end workplace violence.

"Employers can play an absolutely critical role in helping survivors to get help and helping to hold those who are perpetrating violence accountable," Molinaro said.