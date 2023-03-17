Watch CBS News
Local News

Women's Center and Shelter creates app to help domestic abuse victims

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new app created by the Women's Center and Shelter is helping domestic abuse victims.

The app and website called "Bright Sky" just launched nationally and offers practical information to detect warning signs and get life-saving info to victims and people who care about them.

Statistics show one in four women and one in seven men have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

The Bright Sky app is free. You can find it here.

Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 2:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.