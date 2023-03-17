Women's Center and Shelter creates app to help domestic abuse victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new app created by the Women's Center and Shelter is helping domestic abuse victims.

The app and website called "Bright Sky" just launched nationally and offers practical information to detect warning signs and get life-saving info to victims and people who care about them.

Statistics show one in four women and one in seven men have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

The Bright Sky app is free. You can find it here.