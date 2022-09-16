Women Who Rock's concert to benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the heart of the Southside Works, there's a pop-up shop that's not your typical retail space.

And the women who work there are not your typical businesswomen. They are the Women Who Rock, a crusade to champion women in music and women's health awareness.

They are gearing up for their signature benefit concert at Stage AE on Oct. 15. All proceeds benefit the Magee-Womens Research Institute.

"We're using this as a way to unite the community and to get the message out there," said Melinda Colaizzi, the Founder of Women Who Rock. "As you go around the shop, you'll see different stats that women's health is underfunded, understudied, women in music are underrepresented."

And it is very much here to do that, to bring awareness in a way that is not so traditional. Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks will be the headliner for the concert. A lot of people are coming to the pop-up shop to buy tickets to see the all-female line-up.

Brianne Blazosky, events and accounts manager, said every woman has a health story.

"For me, my mother had breast cancer and did not survive," Blazosky said. "So being able to do something like this every day and give back and hopefully let women not experience the same fate really is very powerful here for me. But having our pop-up shop, everyday women come in and they want to tell us their stories. They cry with us. They just are so happy they feel seen, that they feel there's somebody out there giving them this voice."

