71-year-old woman in critical condition after stabbing in Sharpsburg

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A  71-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Sharpsburg on Tuesday afternoon. 

Allegheny County police said the woman was found with multiple stab wounds after first responders were called to a house on Middle Street around 2 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. 

A 69-year-old man was taken into custody by responding officers without incident. Police didn't release his name. 

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on March 19, 2024 / 4:41 PM EDT

