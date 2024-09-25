Woman found shot outside of a building in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Pittsburgh police said a woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Kelly by Lang Street Wednesday morning in Homewood.

Brenda Stenhouse was heading home when she ran into a crime scene.

"When I was walking past like, 'Oh, yellow tape, police. What's going on?' Stenhouse recalled. "It's bad enough that we go through the things that we go through on a daily basis, and to have to deal with situations like this. It's just sad."

Police cars surrounded the area, focusing on a building on Kelly Street. Pittsburgh investigators got called to respond to a shooting just before 8 a.m. They said when officers arrived, they found a woman who got hit, in the back courtyard of the building. EMS transported her to the hospital.

"Nobody should have to go through this," Stenhouse said.

The incident comes a day after someone shot two women in the Allentown neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police said they were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and called it an isolated incident.

"I feel for the children that's got to be missing parents. Holidays is coming up like it shouldn't, shouldn't be like this," Stenhouse said.

Back in Homewood, Stenhouse reflected on the gun violence, that doesn't seem to end, hoping something can change.

"I don't know how we can get it to stop, but it needs to stop, it really does," Stenhouse said.

At this time, no word on any suspects.

If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to called police at 412-323-7800.