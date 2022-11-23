18-year-old says boyfriend held her hostage for 1 year in Monongahela

Man accused of holding his girlfriend captive for over a year

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) - An 18-year-old woman says her boyfriend held her hostage in Monongahela and forced her to have sex with random people for more than a year.

It was around 9:45 Sunday night when 911 dispatch got a barrage of text messages from an 18-year-old woman claiming she was being held in a house on West Main Street.

The first message from the victim said she needed help "ASAP" because her "abusive boyfriend" was holding her hostage. More messages followed including "he is asleep at the moment" and "has knife."

The 911 operator texted back asking how long she had been held hostage, to which the victim replied "a year prostitution can't text."

Officers responded to the address where they arrested Nikolaus Breland.

According to police paperwork, when they entered the house, they found a mattress on the floor and beside the bed were handcuffs attached to a nearby wall. The vicitm told police she met Breland about a year ago on a dating app while she was living in New Jersey.

She claims Breland sexually assaulted her and forced her to have sex with other people.

When she asked to go home, Breland reportedly held a knife to her neck.

Neighbors are in disbelief.

"It was surprising, didn't expect anyone living next to me doing that type of activity," said neighbor Juan Rodriguez.

Breland is charged with promoting prostitution, sexual assault and false imprisonment along with other related offenses. He's being held on $50,000 bond in the Washington County Jail.