Woman reunited with sentimental seed-sized diamond she lost at Pittsburgh International Airport

Woman reunited with grandma's diamond after she lost it at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was reunited with a sentimental seed-sized diamond after she lost it at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airport shared the story on its website about how Kristen Tunno lost the diamond on a recent trip through the airport. She thought she'd never see it again -- but she had it back by the next day.

When customer care agent April Laukaitis saw Kristen Tunno's email about the missing diamond, the airport said Laukaitis dropped everything and started searching for it.

Laukaitis returned to Concourse D, where Tunno said she thought she lost it, and Laukaitis actually found the diamond, hidden between the cracks in bathroom floor tiles.

Tenno told the airport the gem was special because her grandmother, who just turned 99, gave her the ring. Tenno said her grandmother said, "I really want to see you wear it while I'm still alive."

A woman was reunited with a sentimental seed-sized diamond after she lost it at the Pittsburgh International Airport. (Photo: Pittsburgh International Airport/Twitter)

Tenno and her husband returned to the airport later that day to get the special diamond.

"I love making people happy," Laukaitis said on the airport's website. "There's something about reuniting somebody with something they lost because I know how it feels to lose something sentimental."

The airport shared the story about Laukaitis to celebrate Customer Service Week.

"Our customer service staff is so dedicated to making the airport experience as comfortable and smooth as possible," said Elise Gomez, the manager of customer experience, on the airport's website. "It's not easy and it's not glamorous, but it's a critical job and our team is just phenomenal."