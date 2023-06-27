Police: Woman charged with pointing gun in Fayette County road rage incident
NEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun outside a car window during a road rage incident in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Poice said the victim told police he was driving on Newell Road in Newell Borough around 7 p.m. when someone pointed a gun out of the window of a silver Chevrolet Cruze multiple times.
Troopers said they tracked down 66-year-old Lorelei Scott, who admitted to pointing a gun at the victim.
Scott was arrested and charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct are pending.
Police said they took the firearm and ammo into evidence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.