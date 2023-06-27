Police: Woman charged with pointing gun in Fayette County road rage incident

NEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun outside a car window during a road rage incident in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Poice said the victim told police he was driving on Newell Road in Newell Borough around 7 p.m. when someone pointed a gun out of the window of a silver Chevrolet Cruze multiple times.

Troopers said they tracked down 66-year-old Lorelei Scott, who admitted to pointing a gun at the victim.

Scott was arrested and charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct are pending.

Police said they took the firearm and ammo into evidence.