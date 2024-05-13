Pennsylvania woman paralyzed after jumping from burning house

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is paralyzed after jumping from a burning house in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

Lynn Croman severed her spinal cord while trying to escape a house fire on Saturday and is paralyzed from the abdomen down, according to a GoFundMe page created by the woman's cousin and Penn Live.

CBS 21 reported that crews were called to the fire on North Second Street in Steelton at around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Two residents and two firefighters were injured in the blaze, the TV station reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

To escape from the fire, Croman jumped from a third-story window and hit the roof on the second floor before hitting the ground, the GoFundMe page said. Her roommate was also injured in the fire.

In total, five families were displaced because of the fire, CBS 21 reported.