Woman killed in Cecil Township house fire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has died following an early morning house fire in Washington County.

Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m.

image-from-ios.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

A fire chief at the scene tells KDKA that a woman who lived in one of the homes has died.

No one was in the other house at the time of the fire.

It's unclear what sparked the flames.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 7:12 AM

