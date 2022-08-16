Woman killed in Cecil Township house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has died following an early morning house fire in Washington County.

Two homes went up in flames along Swihart Road in Cecil Township just after 5:30 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

A fire chief at the scene tells KDKA that a woman who lived in one of the homes has died.

No one was in the other house at the time of the fire.

It's unclear what sparked the flames.

