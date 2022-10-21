Woman injured in late-night Penn Hills shooting

At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting

At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting

At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police tell KDKA that a woman who was a passenger inside a vehicle was struck in the leg and is expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Approximately 50 rounds were fired and are believed to be rifle rounds, according to police.

So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.

Police are now investigating and looking to obtain surveillance video from the surrounding area.