Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Duquesne Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County's homicide unit said they found a woman with stab wounds when they were called to Duquesne Place Drive around 11 a.m.

Another woman was taken into custody at the scene, but police didn't identify her.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.