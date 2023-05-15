Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Woman in wheelchair intentionally hit by driver in Sharon

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police said a driver intentionally hit a woman in a motorized wheelchair in Sharon, seriously injuring her.

Sharon police said they found the 63-year-old with serious injuries after they were called to Quinby Street for a crash shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday. 

Officers said they learned the victim was traveling on the sidewalk in a motorized wheelchair when 41-year-old Audrey Harris, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, intentionally hit her. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, and police said there was no word on her current status. 

Police said they stopped the Ford Fiesta and arrested Harris. 

Harris is facing a slew of charges including attempted homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.