Police: Woman in wheelchair intentionally hit by driver in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police said a driver intentionally hit a woman in a motorized wheelchair in Sharon, seriously injuring her.

Sharon police said they found the 63-year-old with serious injuries after they were called to Quinby Street for a crash shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they learned the victim was traveling on the sidewalk in a motorized wheelchair when 41-year-old Audrey Harris, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, intentionally hit her.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and police said there was no word on her current status.

Police said they stopped the Ford Fiesta and arrested Harris.

Harris is facing a slew of charges including attempted homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.