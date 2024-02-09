Watch CBS News
Woman in serious condition after being hit by car in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Oakland. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was struck in Oakland at 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue. 

Police have not released further details about the crash at this time. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 12:09 PM EST

