Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers said it happened Sunday afternoon on Grand Boulevard in Monessen.

Officials told KDKA first responders had to rescue a woman who was trapped under the vehicle.

There's no word on the victim's condition.