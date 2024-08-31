Watch CBS News
Woman hit by fleeing car after apparent shots fired in Clairton

By Patrick Damp

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle early on Saturday morning in the City of Clairton. 

According to Allegheny County Police, 911 dispatch was called about possible shots fired at the intersection of 3rd Street and Waddell Avenue. 

County police along with multiple other departments were called to the scene and found a large crowd. 

While they did not find anyone shot, they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. 

She was taken to the hospital via an ambulance and is in stable condition. 

Early investigation shows that shots were fired and a vehicle fleeing the scene hit the woman and left her at the scene. 

County police do not believe anyone was shot. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

