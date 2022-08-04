Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hit by car, critically injured in Oakland

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/4)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/4) 03:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Oakland.

First responders were called to Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

The driver stayed on scene and police said he fully cooperated with officers. 

The collision investigation unit was called to investigate. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.