Oakmont woman found guilty of first-degree murder in 3-year-old stepdaughter's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Oakmont woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl who first responders discovered "badly bruised and malnourished" three years ago.

According to court paperwork, the girl's stepmother, Laura Ramriez, was found guilty on multiple other counts, including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and child endangerment after a non-jury trial.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

She was found not guilty of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Three charges, including aggravated indecent assault of a child, were withdrawn.

First responders found Bella Rae Seachrist unresponsive at a home on 10th Street in Oakmont in June of 2020. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Detectives said she suffered from prolonged physical and mental abuse.

(Photo Credit: Provided)

Police also charged the girl's father, Jose Eduardo Salazar-Ortiz Sr., and Ramriez's sister, Alexis Herrera. Court paperwork shows Salazar-Ortiz Sr. was found guilty of third-degree murder and multiple other charges after a non-jury trial in May. A trial is scheduled for Herrera in 2024, according to court documents.