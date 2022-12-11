Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.
Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Medics pronounced the woman, who was in her 60s, dead at the scene.
Police said she had severe trauma to her head, possibly from a gunshot wound.
Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.
The woman's identity and her cause of death will be released by the medical examiner's office.
