Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced the woman, who was in her 60s, dead at the scene.

Police said she had severe trauma to her head, possibly from a gunshot wound.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

The woman's identity and her cause of death will be released by the medical examiner's office.