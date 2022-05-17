Woman found dead at hotel in South Strabane Township

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Investigators are trying to figure out how a women ended up dead in a hotel bathroom in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner says the 42-year-old woman's body was found at the Rodeway Inn on Saturday afternoon.

A man who had checked into the hotel and was assigned the room found the body.

The coroner's office says the death is not considered suspicious. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.