Woman found bleeding outside Fayette County bar taken to hospital

MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight after an incident outside a Fayette County bar.

State police said a woman was found bleeding after being injured outside Adolph's Tavern in Masontown. A bartender told KDKA-TV the bar had just closed Thursday night when it happened.

Matt King said the woman had been at the tavern and walked outside on Main Street about ten minutes before the incident happened. King said shortly after she walked outside, bartenders who were still inside believed they heard gunshots.

"They heard shots from inside the bar and they come out and tenants that live upstairs came down and she was out here bleeding," King said.

911 calls report a woman was shot in the head, but state police said Friday that they haven't found evidence of a shooting.

There was broken glass found outside the tavern where the woman was when the incident happened.

"You never know. You know, it's sad. It happens but it's scary," King said.

A person who lives nearby, who did not want to be identified, told KDKA-TV they also heard what they believed to be at least one gunshot. They said they came outside and found the woman bleeding and gave her towels to cover her injury before she was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Some residents said they believe what happened could be tied to drugs.

"It's really bad with the drugs in Masontown and everyone gets away with it. Nothing is being done about it," one person said off-camera.

"It's happening everywhere," King said. "It's sad."

Police said they can't say what led up to the incident or if they're searching for a suspect.