Woman accused of firing shots after her dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Fayette County

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is accused of firing shots after police said her dog attacked an 8-year-old girl in Fayette County.

State police said troopers found the girl with a "substantial" dog bite and scratches on Redstone Drive in Redstone Township after they were called for a report of shots fired at a duplex around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers said as the dog was attacking the girl, another person who was walking by the back of the duplex stopped the attack. The passerby then got into a physical fight with the dog's owner, 37-year-old Ashley Smith, police said.

Witnesses told police Smith went into her home and came back out with a pistol. Police said she threatened multiple people then pointed the gun at both victims and fired two shots into the air before driving away.

Police said a warrant is out for her arrest.