Woman dies after falling through icy pond while trying to rescue dog in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman in Ohio died after falling through ice on a pond while trying to rescue her dog.

In a news release posted to social media on Wednesday, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Carol Beebe died after falling through the icy pond while trying to save one of her dogs.

The news release did not say when she died, but the sheriff's office said her family began investigating after not hearing from her since Dec. 13. Her loved ones went to her home on Caine Road in Pierpont Township to check on her when they found her dead in the pond on her property.

The sheriff's office said a review of surveillance video from the home found that Beebe fell through the ice trying to get one of her dogs that also fell through.

Authorities said water rescue personnel from Geneva helped with the recovery.

Pierpont Township is in northeast Ohio on the Pennsylvania-Ohio border next to Crawford County.