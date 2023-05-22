Woman facing involuntary manslaughter charges after 4-month-old baby dies of fentanyl toxicity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is facing numerous charges, including involuntary manslaughter after her baby who died earlier this year was found to have died of fentanyl toxicity.

According to court paperwork, an arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Katie Grimes.

Police say that toxicology reports and the Allegheny Co. Medical Examiner have determined that her child, 4-month-old Naoki Hines had fentanyl in his system after he was found unresponsive by Grimes in her Carrick home.

Investigators say they found a stamp bag inside the home while collecting evidence.

Grimes is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, and drug charges.