82-year-old woman dead after vehicle goes over hillside in Pittsburgh area

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle went over a hillside in McKeesport on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to a hillside on Long Run Road at around 4 p.m. for a report of a vehicle over the hillside. 

At the scene, first responders found an 82-year-old woman dead inside the vehicle. No foul play is suspected, Allegheny County police said. 

The department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, police said. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 7:26 PM EST

