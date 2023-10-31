Pennsylvania woman dies after being pinned under UTV following crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Pennsylvania died over the weekend after a UTV crash in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Teri Moore of Waynesboro died on Oct. 28 after the deadly UTV crash in Quincy Township.

Police and other first responders were called to the crash that happened on private property at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police said the driver of the Axis off-road utility vehicle lost control and crashed. The off-road vehicle turned onto its side and pinned the 62-year-old Moore underneath it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and state police said the investigation is ongoing. Officials said the Franklin County Coroner's Office and Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Franklin County is in south-central Pennsylvania and is the midway point between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.