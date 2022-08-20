Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after crash with bus in Kennedy Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a collision with a bus in Stowe Township on Friday evening.

The crash happened on McCoy Road and Neville Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 54-year-old Helen Ringeisen. She was taken to the hospital after the crash where she was pronounced dead.

She was the passenger and the driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Port Authority Police are investigating the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on August 20, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.