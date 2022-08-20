Woman dies after crash with bus in Kennedy Township

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a collision with a bus in Stowe Township on Friday evening.

The crash happened on McCoy Road and Neville Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 54-year-old Helen Ringeisen. She was taken to the hospital after the crash where she was pronounced dead.

She was the passenger and the driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Port Authority Police are investigating the crash.

