Woman in critical condition after crashing into pole on Greentree Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after a crash on Greentree Road Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh police said.

Investigators said it's believed the woman was speeding and attempted to illegally pass multiple vehicles before crashing into a telephone pole around 9:45 a.m.

Witnesses called 911, and Pittsburgh firefighters, police and EMS responded to the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured, police said.

Collision investigators processed the scene and police said the investigation is ongoing.