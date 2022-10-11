Woman in critical condition after crashing into pole on Greentree Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after a crash on Greentree Road Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh police said.
Investigators said it's believed the woman was speeding and attempted to illegally pass multiple vehicles before crashing into a telephone pole around 9:45 a.m.
Witnesses called 911, and Pittsburgh firefighters, police and EMS responded to the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No one else was injured, police said.
Collision investigators processed the scene and police said the investigation is ongoing.
