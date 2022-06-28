Woman charged with vandalizing Nittany Lion statue at Penn State
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from New Jersey has admitted to damaging the famous Nittany Lion statue on Penn State's campus.
Police paperwork shows that the woman told police she traveled to State College and acted alone.
Surveillance video from last month shows the woman painting 'FTG' or 'For the Glory' -- and this isn't the first time she's done this.
According to police, she painted the statue with teal paint last year and used permanent markers to vandalize the Old Main building as well as the Alumni Center.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.