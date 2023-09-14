Woman charged with arson for allegedly setting fire at East Liberty Whole Foods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly set fire to a box of disposable gloves inside a stairwell at the Whole Foods grocery store in East Liberty.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, on Tuesday, an employee entered the parking garage just after 2 a.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the stairwell.

As he re-entered the parking garage, he saw a woman in a green jacket, sunglasses, hat, and dress with a backpack fleeing the stairwell after he called 911 and pulled the fire alarm.

He then relayed the description to police who eventually identified and apprehended the woman.

She was identified as Meredith Kelly and an investigation determined that she set fire to a box of disposable gloves inside the stairwell.

Kelly is now facing charges of arson, trespassing, and criminal mischief.