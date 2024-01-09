Woman charged with stealing Pittsburgh-area ambulance company's credit card, withdrawing over $2,000

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A McKeesport woman is accused of stealing over $2,000 from a local ambulance company.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said 44-year-old Denise O'Neill stole a credit card from Priority One Medical Transport, where her husband works, and used it to make cash withdrawals from several ATMs. Detectives said they were able to identify O'Neill through surveillance footage at the ATMs.

According to the criminal complaint, O'Neill used to work for Priority One Medical Transport and is married to the current chief operations officer. At the end of October, police said her husband reported his company credit card was missing from his office desk and the card was used multiple times without authorization from September through October.

A dispatcher told investigators that she saw O'Neill come in one day in September saying that she needed something from her husband's office. When she came back out, the dispatcher said O'Neill didn't appear to have anything on her.

Detectives tracked down surveillance footage at the ATMs where the card was used. When the owner of Priority One Medical Transport was shown the video, police said she identified O'Neill as the one making the withdrawals, which totaled $2,288.75.

O'Neill was charged with theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and receiving stolen property. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday.

According to its website, Priority One Emergency Medical Services is headquartered in North Braddock. It operates a 24/7 dispatch center and serves Braddock, East Pittsburgh, North Braddock, Rankin and neighboring areas as requested.