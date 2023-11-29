Woman arrested for leading police on 45-mile chase on Thanksgiving Day

State police release more details on Thanksgiving Day chase

MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details about a chase and capture on I-79 that took place last week.

A woman is now facing charges after she led police on a 45-mile chase through multiple counties on Thanksgiving Day.

Thirty-two-year-old Britney Goodwine did not stop for police along I-79 in Mercer County.

Police attempted to pull Goodwine over for a traffic violation, but she refused to stop and took off south toward Pittsburgh.

State police then said that Goodwine's tires were bare and "rode on rims" at a high rate of speed until the vehicle ultimately became disabled near the Wexford exit.

She was then taken into custody and is now facing charges of DUI as well as eluding police.