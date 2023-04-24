Westmoreland County woman accused of stalking, threatening country music duo Megan and Liz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is accused of using social media to stalk and threaten a popular country music duo.

Ashley Felix of Derry stalked and harrassed Megan Mace and Liz Mace, sisters who make up the country music duo Megan and Liz, a release Monday from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

The office said the family first notified law enforcement in Tennessee before learning the user's account was based in Westmoreland County. Police said Felix created as many as 58 Instagram accounts to stalk the sisters.

The DA's release said the victims told detectives Felix threatened physical harm, attempted to sabotage business partnerships and endorsements, and encouraged one of them to commit suicide and kill her unborn child.

Megan and Liz told police the stalking and harassment caused them extreme emotional distress.

Law enforcement later interviewed Felix, who denied having contact with the sisters and denied having her cell phone to prove it.

"Detectives said while interviewing her, her cell phone rang, and she recovered it from underneath her clothing. Felix allegedly admitted to her involvement and claimed one of the victims made a negative remark to one of her friends on TikTok and it triggered her to send messages to the duo over the past year," the DA's release said Monday.