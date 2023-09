Woman accused of selling fentanyl to undercover officer in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County district attorney has announced the arrest of Michelle Sensenich.

She is accused of delivering fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Police say she brought the drugs to a motel last weekend in exchange for $1,000.