Crime

Woman accused in deadly Churchill crash turns herself in

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused in deadly Churchill crash turns herself in
CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a year after a deadly crash in Churchill, a woman has turned herself in.

Tiffany Reese surrendered to Allegheny County sheriff's deputies on Monday morning.

Police say tests show Reese was driving under the influence and speeding in bad weather when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a pole, her SUV rolling over.

Charmaine Sewell, a passenger in the SUV, was killed.

Police also say Reese did not have a driver's license.

She's now in the Allegheny County Jail.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 8:54 PM EDT

