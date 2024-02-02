Woman accidentally shoots herself while inside Cheerleaders Gentleman's Club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting herself in the leg while inside Cheerleaders Gentleman's Club in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that police and medics were called to the club just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a woman who had been shot in the leg.

A woman was shot in the leg when her gun accidentally went off inside her bag while she was at a Pittsburgh gentleman's club. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman said she was going through her bag in the restroom when the gun accidentally went off and she was shot through the thigh.

She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say the gun was legally owned and no charges are expected to be filed.