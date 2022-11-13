With more Americans opting for pets rather than kids, veterinarians are facing a shortage

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA) -"I was very burned out at that point, I needed to get away from that environment."

More American households nowadays have pets rather than children.

That means veterinarian workers are working harder than ever to keep up with an ever-growing demand.

All of that work is leading to burnout and a nationwide shortage of veterinarians.

Last year, a survey from the American Veterinary Medical Association found that 44 percent of veterinarians have at some point considered leaving the profession and about 26 percent indicated they want to work fewer hours.

This comes as the need for them is rising.

A report found that by 2030, the United States will need nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians to care for our pets.

As a result, Long Island University is expanding its veterinarian school to train more students to meet the growing demand.

Students said they're being prepared for the demand and they plan to use the shortage as leverage.

"[It's] to show that what we're learning and the degrees that we have are actually worth what we should be compensated for and how we should be treated in the industry," said third-year veterinary student Kelly Locke.

The shortage does mean that now these students will have ample opportunities.

"Many, many job opportunities," said Dr. Carmen Fuentealba, LIU's Dean of Veterinary Medicine. "Many of the students are already having conversations."

The industry will also need thousands of vet techs and advocates suggest encouraging those technicians to work at the top of their license to take some of the pressure off of the doctors.