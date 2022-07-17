Watch CBS News
Wisconsin TikTok star chugs pickle juice in record time

By Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jalen Franko, a TikTok star with nearly one million followers on the popular social media platform, was present at the Picklesburgh festival where he was able to show off his impressive chugging abilities.

Franko, a Wisconsin native, downed an entire jar of pickle juice in an estimated 4.5 seconds, according to one of the event hosts. Watch the full video from his channel below.

@jalenfranko Replying to @whipped4ateez finals tmrw at 2pm to become Mayor of Picklesburgh 🏆😂 #picklesburgh #chuggernaut #picklejuice #chugchallenge #chug #fyp ♬ original sound - Jalen Franko

This year's celebration is the seventh the city has held since it took a pause in 2020. The festival is on the Rachel Carson Bridge and along the 10th Street Bypass below.

Picklesburgh runs from Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 and Sunday from noon to 6.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 8:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

