Wintry weather, high winds wreak havoc across Western Pa.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - This weekend's storm has caused issues across Western Pennsylvania, with some of the worst damage in Fayette County due to strong winds.

As Sherika Brown looked at her car Saturday morning, she was still in disbelief.

"That's a hurt piece," Brown said. "It's just sitting there."

Parked on Pennsylvania Avenue in Uniontown, her 2020 Chevy Equinox had a tree lying on its front hood.

"Like somebody's sitting on the couch," Brown said.

It was around 5 p.m. Friday, and she was at her cousin's, who was doing her son's hair when they heard a loud noise.

"It was just, 'Boom,'" Brown said.

They thought it was the grill or a chair on the porch, but then her cousin's boyfriend looked outside.

"He said, 'The tree fell on your car.' I thought he was playing, but he was like, 'Nah, I'm for real,' so then I came outside and seen this," Brown said.

Brown isn't the only one feeling the impact. Heavy winds Friday and Saturday left behind a path of destruction throughout the Uniontown area, uprooting and downing trees and power lines and tearing apart signs at a KFC, local businesses, and a gas station.

The clean-up is just starting.

"That's my, that's my car," Brown said. "That's my means of transportation to get to and from work and taking my son to school."

After all, you can't control Mother Nature.

"What can I do about it?" Brown said.

Brown's just thankful she got her son a scooter for Christmas that she can ride around on as she figures out what to do next.

"One day at a time, I guess," Brown said.

Power companies have extra staff on hand working 16-hour shifts to make sure electricity is restored as soon as possible.