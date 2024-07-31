A five-generation family farm in Beaver County is on Pennsylvania's ice cream trail

FOMBELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A five-generation family dairy farm in Fombell is known for their homemade ice cream and milk in not only their surrounding communities but throughout the state. Some visitors travel from Philadelphia and the Poconos to taste this family farm's sweet treats.

Windy Ridge Dairy attracts visitors far and wide, being part of Visit Pennsylvania's ice cream trail that highlights homemade creameries throughout Pennsylvania.

"Everybody loves that it's local," said daughter Lindsay Fischer-Blinn. "They know where it's coming from. We milk the cows every morning, we milk the cows every night, we bottle the milk ourselves. There's four or five of us here with four or five kids running around. It's all family and it's wonderful to have it all family. We love working with family, some days more than others."

It is a full family affair to run the farm and the store, taking care of 100 cows and offering everything from deli meats and milk to iced tea. Everyone pitches in.

"I've been working with them since they've been 6, 7 years old," said mom Christine Fischer. "The only thing is now it turned -- they're now taking over, I just help where they helped before."

"My 13 year old, he gets up in the morning and he'll milk with us whenever we're in the barn," Fischer-Blinn said. "He doesn't enjoy it, but I'm hoping one day he will appreciate the hard work ethic we're showing him."

The family hopes to pass the farm down to another generation.

"We have kids that we're hoping that want to do this one day and we're going to keep it here as long as they want to do it," Fischer-Blinn said.

Seventh grader Tucker says it's hard work, but he gets rewarded after a long day.

"It's usually just a lot of hard work, but usually it is nice because at the end of the day I can come up here and just get some ice cream," said grandson Tucker Blinn. When asked what he's most proud of about the farm, he said, "the thought of people coming in here and being able to get fresh ice cream that's handmade."