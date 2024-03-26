Windy but mild this morning; rain rolls through Pittsburgh region this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just a heads up: There is a wind advisory for Fayette, Westmoreland, and Indiana County through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Daily average High: 53 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:13 Sunset: 7:40

Any Alert Days Ahead?: We are under a First Alert Weather Day through at least 7 a.m. due to wind advisories.

Aware: Easter morning looks damp but mild (for this time of the year) for any sunrise services.

Eclipse forecast: (Way too early and will likely change) Model data (GFS cloud cover) continues to paint a worst-case scenario for us, with overcast skies both in Erie and Columbus.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph. At the time of writing, there are no gusts that are at the advisory level. The best chance to see these strong winds will be through 9 a.m. We may see the advisory canceled after that.

The other big story for today is the rain heading our way. Rain showers should begin to arrive at the noon hour for places like Wheeling. Pittsburgh probably won't see its first rain until just after 1 p.m. Westmoreland County may have to wait as late as 3 p.m. before the rain arrives. Once rain arrives, expect around five to six hours of steady rain. Rain totals of around 0.3" of an inch should be expected.

Higher totals are expected for places to the west, including around an inch and a half of rain expected for places like Cambridge, Ohio.

Looking ahead, cooler weather will roll in late Wednesday into Thursday. The cooler air will be in place through Easter Sunday. For now, rain chances are back up for Saturday. I am now expecting widespread afternoon to evening showers. The rain should wrap up before sunrise Easter morning services get going.

