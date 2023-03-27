Winds rip roof off Rain Athletics in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A business in McKeesport is still cleaning up after high winds blasted the area over the weekend.

The winds blew the roof off of a gym studio, but somehow no one was hurt. Crews removed the rest of the damaged roof Monday afternoon.

"We've never had any episode like this," said Drew Biros, the owner of Rain Athletics.

Biros said Saturdays are normally very busy for Rain Athletics, filled with gymnastics and cheer classes.

"There's probably 500-plus kids that come here, Biros said.

The studio members were away at an out-of-state competition over the weekend. Biros doesn't even want to think about what could have happened if it was a normal weekend.

"A little bit of luck on your side," Biros said.

The damaged roof ripped some gas lines and filled the building with gas. Crews had to shut off the utilities before starting the repairs.

"It's heartbreaking. Now we've just got to move on and hopefully get this roof back on," Biros said.

In the meantime, Rain Athletics will move into a temporary space next door to its current location. Biros said they are in the process of getting that taken care of. The gym has already moved much of its equipment to its new space.

"That roof is good on that side. Electricians will be in there tomorrow to give them some light and we will go from there," Biros said Monday.

There is no word yet on the exact cost of the repairs. Biros said when the new roof is put on, officials will make sure it is anchored down to prevent anything like this from happening again.