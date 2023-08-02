Wilson's Bar-B-Q set to reopen at new location nearly four years after devastating fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly four years after a devastating fire shut their business down, Wilson's Bar-B-Q is set to reopen at a new location.
In 2019, the business shut down following the fire along North Taylor Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side.
The restaurant recently announced that they'll be holding a grand opening next Friday and Saturday at the new location along Perrysville Avenue in the city's Perry South neighborhood.
The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
