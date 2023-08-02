Wilson's Bar-B-Q set to reopen at new location nearly four years after devastating fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly four years after a devastating fire shut their business down, Wilson's Bar-B-Q is set to reopen at a new location.

In 2019, the business shut down following the fire along North Taylor Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side.

KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

The restaurant recently announced that they'll be holding a grand opening next Friday and Saturday at the new location along Perrysville Avenue in the city's Perry South neighborhood.

The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days.