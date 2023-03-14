Watch CBS News
Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Outlaw Music Festival headlined by legendary country singer Willie Nelson is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. 

Nelson, who turns 90 on April 29, is hitting the road with a rotating cast of performers.

Willie Nelson & Family will join John Fogerty, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 12. 

The show in Pittsburgh is the second-to-last stop. The festival will make two other stops in Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium and TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a presale on Thursday.

March 14, 2023

