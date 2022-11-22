Watch CBS News
William J. Cleary Court unveiled at Serra Catholic High School

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Basketball season is coming soon and at Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport, the school has unveiled the new gymnasium floor named after longtime coach Bill Cleary.

Last year, the school renamed the court after Cleary, who retired following the 2021 season.

On Monday, the school unveiled a new playing surface in the gym that has Cleary's namesake.

During his 41 years of teaching at Serra, Cleary spent 38 as the Athletic Director, with 34 of those years as the girls basketball coach.

In those 34 years as coach, Serra never had a losing season, and Cleary's teams won 18 section titles, four WPIAL titles, and one PIAA state championship.

